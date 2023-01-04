Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Reduced by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.59. 2,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.