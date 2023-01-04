Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $127,070.56 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,256.62 or 0.07458755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $36.86 million and approximately $127,070.56 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00475704 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.27 or 0.02204452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.71 or 0.30440437 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

