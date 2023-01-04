Ankr Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $157.90 million and $14.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01636169 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $13,326,454.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

