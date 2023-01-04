Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $159.16 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $159.16 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039747 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00233967 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01636169 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $13,326,454.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.