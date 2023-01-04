Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $843.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

