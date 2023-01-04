Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $638.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

