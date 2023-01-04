Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 90,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

