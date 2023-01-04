Analyzing InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) & Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 1,026.02% 3.43% Cowen 7.94% 13.54% 1.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 1 3 0 0 1.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cowen has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

70.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Cowen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Cowen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Cowen $2.11 billion 0.51 $295.61 million $3.87 9.98

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Cowen beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients. In addition, the company offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients, as well as provides investment research services. Further, it is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.