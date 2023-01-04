Analysts’ Upgrades for January 4th (ADEVF, ALB, AMPL, AMWL, ARBK, ASAZY, AXTA, BURL, CE, DASTY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 4th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has $275.00 target price on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.20 target price on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $168.00.

Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $205.00 price target on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

