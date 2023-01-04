Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $124.69

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

