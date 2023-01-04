Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £140.18

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £140.18 ($168.90).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($193.98) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.45) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($182.49) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($168.67) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of FLTR opened at £117.02 ($140.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.58 billion and a PE ratio of -48.41. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.43) and a one year high of £123.65 ($148.98).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.