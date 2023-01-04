Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £140.18

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £140.18 ($168.90).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($193.98) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.45) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($182.49) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($168.67) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55).
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
See Also
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.