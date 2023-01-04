Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.72). 90,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($1.95).

Amryt Pharma Stock Down 11.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

