Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.72. Amplitude shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1,065 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Amplitude Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Amplitude by 7.1% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amplitude by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 282.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

