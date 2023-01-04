Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 20,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $114,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 835,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,052 shares of company stock valued at $740,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,835. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.