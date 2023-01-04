Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 864,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $194,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $261.65 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.67.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

