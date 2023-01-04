Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

