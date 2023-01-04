American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 9,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,087. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

