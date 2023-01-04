American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.