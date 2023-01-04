América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

