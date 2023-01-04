Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises 1.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,607,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 442,356 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

