AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 100,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 17,835,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,967,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.00 million. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 786,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.