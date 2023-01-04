Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

AOSL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,471. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $809.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $75,356.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.