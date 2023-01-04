Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $91.98

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.98, but opened at $98.31. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $97.85, with a volume of 436,295 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
