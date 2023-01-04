Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $91.98

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.98, but opened at $98.31. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $97.85, with a volume of 436,295 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.