Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,980,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 69,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,924,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,106. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

