Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.57.
Several brokerages have commented on ALFVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ALFVY opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
