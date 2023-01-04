Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.49 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.32.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
