Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 323.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

