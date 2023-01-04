AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Stewart Appelrouth Acquires 80,646 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) Director Stewart Appelrouth acquired 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,289.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance
AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 15,598.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
