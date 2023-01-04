AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Stewart Appelrouth Acquires 80,646 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIMGet Rating) Director Stewart Appelrouth acquired 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,289.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 15,598.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

