AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given New €4.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.50 ($4.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.62) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AIB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBRF stock remained flat at $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.