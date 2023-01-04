AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 25,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.