aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $89.06 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $89.06 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007425 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.