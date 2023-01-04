Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.