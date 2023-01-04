Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 346.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

BATS PTMC opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

