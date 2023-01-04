Advisor Resource Council Sells 7,040 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

