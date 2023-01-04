Advisor Resource Council Sells 38,992 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

