Advisor Resource Council Sells 22,665 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Centene were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Centene by 114.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Centene by 37.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Centene by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 661,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

