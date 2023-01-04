Advisor Resource Council Sells 14,188 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

PXD stock opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.88 and a 200-day moving average of $235.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.