Advisor Resource Council Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

