Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Increased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

