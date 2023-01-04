Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.24. 338,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,923,768. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

