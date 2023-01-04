ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 69,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,748,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.