Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.57 and its 200-day moving average is $264.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

