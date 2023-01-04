Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $10.77 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,505,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

