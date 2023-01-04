Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

