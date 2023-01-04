Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 43.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

