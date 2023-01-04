Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after acquiring an additional 311,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $138.27.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

