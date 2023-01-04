Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

