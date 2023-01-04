Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $270.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.73. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $411.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.