Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

