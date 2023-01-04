Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.